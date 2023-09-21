Samhi Hotels IPO Allotment Date & Final Subscription Status
Here's all you need to know about the allotment details of the IPO of SAMHI Hotels.
Samhi Hotels IPO Allotment: Samhi Hotels, a hotel ownership and asset management platform, recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 18. This IPO has captured the attention of investors and is currently ranked 18th in the list of most subscribed IPOs for the year, following closely behind Divgi TorqTransfer Systems.
Samhi Hotels IPO Allotment Date
Samhi Hotels IPO will finalise the basis of the allotment of its shares on Friday, September 22, 2023.
Samhi Hotels IPO Listing Date
The shares of Samhi Hotels Limited is likely to be listed on the stock exhanges (BSE & NSE) on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
Where To Check Samhi Hotels IPO Allotment
To check the allotment status of the Samhi Hotels IPO, investors can visit the official BSE website or Kfin Technologies Limited, the official website of the IPO's registar's.
Samhi Hotels IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Status Day 3
Total Subscription: 5.33 times
Institutional investors: 8.82 times
Non-institutional investors: 1.22 times
Retail investors: 1.11 times
Subscription Status Day 2
Total Subscription: 0.12 times
Institutional investors: 0 times
Non-institutional investors: 0.07 times or 7%.
Retail investors: 0.58 times or 58%.
Subscription Status Day 1
Total Subscription: 0.07 times, or 7%
Institutional investors: 0 times
Non-institutional investors: 0.02 times or 2%.
Retail investors: 0.34 times or 34%.
Samhi Hotels IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: September 14
IPO Close Date: September 18
Basis of Allotment: Friday, September 22
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, September 25
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, September 26
Listing Date: Wednesday, September 27
Samhi Hotels IPO Issue Details
Fresh issue size: Rs 1,200 crore
OFS size: Rs 170.10 crore
Face value: Re 1 per share
Fixed price band: Rs 119-126 per share
Minimum lot size: 119 shares
Listing: BSE and NSE