Samhi Hotels IPO Allotment Date & Final Subscription Status

Here's all you need to know about the allotment details of the IPO of SAMHI Hotels.

21 Sep 2023, 7:37 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>
Source: Freepik

Samhi Hotels IPO Allotment: Samhi Hotels, a hotel ownership and asset management platform, recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 18. This IPO has captured the attention of investors and is currently ranked 18th in the list of most subscribed IPOs for the year, following closely behind Divgi TorqTransfer Systems.

Samhi Hotels IPO Allotment Date

Samhi Hotels IPO will finalise the basis of the allotment of its shares on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Samhi Hotels IPO Listing Date

The shares of Samhi Hotels Limited is likely to be listed on the stock exhanges (BSE & NSE) on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Where To Check Samhi Hotels IPO Allotment

To check the allotment status of the Samhi Hotels IPO, investors can visit the official BSE website or Kfin Technologies Limited, the official website of the IPO's registar's.

Samhi Hotels IPO Subscription Status

Subscription Status Day 3

  • Total Subscription: 5.33 times

  • Institutional investors: 8.82 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 1.22 times

  • Retail investors: 1.11 times

Subscription Status Day 2

  • Total Subscription: 0.12 times

  • Institutional investors: 0 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.07 times or 7%.

  • Retail investors: 0.58 times or 58%.

Subscription Status Day 1

  • Total Subscription:  0.07 times, or 7%

  • Institutional investors: 0 times

  • Non-institutional investors:  0.02 times or 2%.

  • Retail investors: 0.34 times or 34%.

Samhi Hotels IPO Timeline

  • IPO Open Date: September 14

  • IPO Close Date: September 18

  • Basis of Allotment: Friday, September 22

  • Initiation of Refunds: Monday, September 25

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, September 26

  • Listing Date: Wednesday, September 27

Samhi Hotels IPO Issue Details

  • Fresh issue size: Rs 1,200 crore

  • OFS size: Rs 170.10 crore

  • Face value: Re 1 per share

  • Fixed price band: Rs 119-126 per share

  • Minimum lot size: 119 shares

  • Listing: BSE and NSE

