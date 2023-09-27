Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Shares Debut At 4.05% Premium Over IPO Price
The stock debuted at Rs 231 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 4.05% to their IPO price. It listed at Rs 230.10 apiece on the BSE.
Shares of Sai Silk (Kalamandir) Ltd. debuted at Rs 231 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 4.05% to their IPO price of Rs 222 apiece.
On the BSE, the shares listed at Rs 230.10 apiece, a premium of 3.65%.
The Rs 1,201-crore IPO was subscribed 4.40 times on its final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (12.35 times), non-institutional investors (2.47 times), and retail investors (0.88 times). The initial public offering was subscribed 7% on the first day and 33% on day two.
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd. raised Rs 360.3 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering. The apparel retailer has allotted nearly 1.62 crore shares at Rs 222 per share to 26 anchor investors.
Of the total IPO size, 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35% is to be allotted to retail individual investors.
The investors include SBI Multicap Fund, ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund, Kotak Smallcap Fund, HSBC Consumption Fund, Abakkus Growth Fund, and Eastspring Investments India Consumer Equity Open Ltd., among others.
Business
Incorporated in 2005, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) provides ethnic apparel and value-fashion products. According to a Technopak report, the company is among the top 10 retailers of ethnic apparel, particularly sarees, in south India in terms of revenues and profit after tax in Fiscal 2020, 2021, and 2022.
The company operates through four store formats, i.e., Kalamandir, VaraMahalakshmi Silks, Mandir and KLM Fashion Mall
With a variety of items at various price points, the company caters to customers in all market categories, including those in premium ethnic fashion, ethnic fashion for middle-class consumers, and value fashion.
The company leverages its 54-store network to focus on spreading India’s vibrant culture, traditions, and heritage by offering a diverse range of products, which include various types of ultra-premium and premium sarees suitable for weddings, party wear, as well as occasional and daily wear, lehengas, men’s ethnic wear, children’s ethnic wear and value fashion products comprising fusion wear and western wear for women, men and children.