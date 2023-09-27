Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Shares Debut At 4.05% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Sai Silk (Kalamandir) Ltd. debuted at Rs 231 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 4.05% to their IPO price of Rs 222 apiece.

On the BSE, the shares listed at Rs 230.10 apiece, a premium of 3.65%.

The Rs 1,201-crore IPO was subscribed 4.40 times on its final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (12.35 times), non-institutional investors (2.47 times), and retail investors (0.88 times). The initial public offering was subscribed 7% on the first day and 33% on day two.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd. raised Rs 360.3 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering. The apparel retailer has allotted nearly 1.62 crore shares at Rs 222 per share to 26 anchor investors.

Of the total IPO size, 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35% is to be allotted to retail individual investors.

The investors include SBI Multicap Fund, ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund, Kotak Smallcap Fund, HSBC Consumption Fund, Abakkus Growth Fund, and Eastspring Investments India Consumer Equity Open Ltd., among others.