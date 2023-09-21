Sai Silks (Kalamandir) IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Sept. 20.

The ethnic apparel provider plans to raise Rs 1,201 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The IPO was subscribed 7% on day 1.

The issue will comprise a fresh issue of 2.70 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale that will offload 2.7 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 601 crore. The price band is fixed between Rs 210 and Rs 222 per share.

Out of the total IPO size, 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35% is to be allotted to retail individual investors.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd. raised Rs 360.3 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering.

The ethnic apparel retailer has allotted nearly 1.62 crore shares at Rs 222 per share to 26 anchor investors.

The investors included SBI Multicap Fund, ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund, Kotak Smallcap Fund, HSBC Consumption Fund, Abakkus Growth Fund, and Eastspring Investments India Consumer Equity Open Ltd., among others.