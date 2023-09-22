Sai Silks (Kalamandir) IPO Subscribed 0.38 Times On Final Day

Sai Silk (Kalamandir) Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Sept. 20. The issue closes on Sept. 22.

The initial public offering was subscribed 7% on the first day and 33% on day two.

The ethnic apparel provider plans to raise Rs 1,201 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The issue will comprise a fresh issue of 2.70 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale that will offload 2.7 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 601 crore. The price band is fixed between Rs 210 and Rs 222 per share.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd. raised Rs 360.3 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering. The apparel retailer has allotted nearly 1.62 crore shares at Rs 222 per share to 26 anchor investors.

Of the total IPO size, 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35% is to be allotted to retail individual investors.

The investors include SBI Multicap Fund, ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund, Kotak Smallcap Fund, HSBC Consumption Fund, Abakkus Growth Fund, and Eastspring Investments India Consumer Equity Open Ltd., among others.