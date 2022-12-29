Sah Polymers Ltd. IPO: All You Need To Know

Business

The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling polypropylene and high-density polyethylene FIBC bags, woven sacks, HDPE and PP woven fabrics in different weights, sizes, and colours including as per customers' specifications.

It offers customised bulk packaging solutions to business-to-business manufacturers catering to different industries such as agro-pesticides, basic drugs, cement, chemicals, fertilisers, food products, textiles, ceramics, and steel.

It has two business divisions: domestic sales and exports. It has a presence in five states and one union territory in the domestic market, and it exports products to 14 countries, such as Algeria, Togo, Ghana, Poland, Portugal, France, Italy, the Dominican Republic, the U.S.A., Australia, the UAE, Palestine, the U.K., and Ireland. Exports accounted for 57% of the quarter ended June 2022 with significant export revenue coming from the European region.

Currently, the company has one manufacturing facility with an installed production capacity of 3,960 m.t. p.a. located in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It plans to use the IPO proceeds to set up a second unit with an additional installed capacity of 3,960 m.t p.a. to manufacture different variants of FIBC products. The company is promoted by SAT Industries Ltd. which is listed on the BSE Ltd. and NSE Ltd.