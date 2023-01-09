Sah Polymers IPO Allotment Date Today: How To Check Allotment Status Online?
Learn the steps to check the Sah Polymers IPO allotment status online on the BSE or Link Intime websites.
After closing its four-day initial public offering (IPO) on January 4, 2023, Sah Polymers Limited is set to announce the basis of share allotment today i.e., January 9, 2023.
Sah Polymers Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is mainly involved in the manufacturing and selling of Polypropylene (PP)/High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) FIBC bags, woven sacks, HDPE/PP woven fabrics and woven polymers.
As per the data released on the last day of subscription, the Sah Polymers IPO was subscribed 17.46 times.
This IPO was entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹66.30 Crore. In this article, we will learn the steps to check the Sah Polymers IPO allotment status online. Let’s get started.
Sah Polymers IPO: How To Check Your Allotment Status Online?
The shares of Sah Polymers Limited will make their debut on the Indian stock exchanges on January 12, 2023. The company is expected to finalise the basis of share allotment today, January 9, 2023. If you receive the allotment of shares in the Sah Polymers IPO, the shares will be credited to your demat account by Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
The registrar for the Sah Polymers Limited IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd. They are responsible for processing the Sah Polymers Limited IPO applications and the share allotment process. To check the allotment status of the Sah Polymers IPO, you can visit the official Link Intime India Private Ltd. website or the BSE website.
Steps To Check Sah Polymers IPO Allotment Status Via BSE
Visit .
Under the ‘Issue type’ section, select ‘Equity’.
Select ‘Sah Polymers Limited’ in the drop box under the ‘Issue name’ section.
Enter your IPO application number or your PAN number.
Now, select the 'I am not a Robot' button and click on the ‘Search’ button to view your Sah Polymers IPO allotment status.
Steps To Check Sah Polymers IPO Allotment Status Via The Registrar
Visit .
Select ‘Sah Polymers Limited - IPO' in the drop box.
Enter any one of the following details- PAN number, IPO application number, or DP client ID.
Click on the ‘Search’ button to check your Sah Polymers IPO allotment status.
If you do not receive the allotment of shares, Sah Polymers Limited will process the refund of your bidding amount by January 10, 2023.
Also Read: Sah Polymers Ltd. IPO: All You Need To Know