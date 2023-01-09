Sah Polymers IPO Allotment Date Today: How To Check Allotment Status Online?

After closing its four-day initial public offering (IPO) on January 4, 2023, Sah Polymers Limited is set to announce the basis of share allotment today i.e., January 9, 2023.

Sah Polymers Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is mainly involved in the manufacturing and selling of Polypropylene (PP)/High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) FIBC bags, woven sacks, HDPE/PP woven fabrics and woven polymers.

As per the data released on the last day of subscription, the Sah Polymers IPO was subscribed 17.46 times.

This IPO was entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹66.30 Crore. In this article, we will learn the steps to check the Sah Polymers IPO allotment status online. Let’s get started.