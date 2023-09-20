RR Kabel Shares Debut At 14% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of RR Kabel Ltd. debuted at Rs 1,180 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 14% to their IPO price of Rs 1,035 apiece. On the BSE, the shares listed at Rs 1,179, a premium of 13.91%.

The IPO was subscribed 25% on day 1, 1.40 times on day 2, and 18.6 times on the final day. The bids were led by institutional investors, who subscribed 52.26 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 13.23 times. Retail investors witnessed a subscription of 2.13 times and Employee Reserved portion saw an subscription at 2.69 times

The company raised Rs 585.62 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. The company allocated 56,58,201 equity shares to 54 entities at an average price of Rs 1,035 apiece, according to BSE circular.