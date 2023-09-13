RR Kabel IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

RR Kabel Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Sept. 13, and the offer will be open till Sept. 15.

The Mumbai-based wire and cable manufacturer plans to raise Rs 180 crore via a fresh issue, and Rs 1,784 crore through an offer for sale, according to its red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Sept. 6.

Apart from the promoter and other selling groups, TPG Asia VII SF will be selling 1.29 crore shares in the offer for sale.