Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO Allotment Details, Steps To Check IPO Allotment Status?
The IPO was subscribed 213.64 times on its final day of subscription.
Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO was wrapped up on November 24 attracting massive interest from investors. The public issue was subscribed 201.42 times in the retail category, 47.38 times in QIB, and 458.60 times in the NII category on its final day of subscription. The IPO aimed to raise Rs 21.00 crores by selling 15 lakh shares.
Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares of Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, November 28.
* This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO Listing Date
Shares of Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Thursday, November 30.
* This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Where to check Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO allotment status
Investors can check the allotment status of Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
How To Check Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: November 22, 2023
IPO Close Date: November 24, 2023
Basis of Allotment: November 28
Initiation of Refunds: November 29
Credit of Shares to Demat: November 29
Listing Date: November 30
Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: 1,500,000 shares (Rs 21.00 Cr)
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh Issue Size: 1,500,000 shares (Rs 21.00 Cr)
Price Band: Rs 136 to Rs 140 per share
Lot Size: 1000 Shares
About Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited
Established in 2005, Rockingdeals specializes in bulk trading of excess inventory, open-boxed inventory, re-commerce products, and refurbished products across 18 categories. The company facilitates a seamless and transparent process for companies to dispose of excess inventory, benefiting both sellers and buyers in a win-win situation. Rocking Deals collaborates with various e-commerce vendors and companies, offering a diverse range of products from electrical appliances to apparels and footwear.