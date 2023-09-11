Rishabh Instruments Shares Debut At 4.32% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Rishabh Instruments Ltd. listed at Rs 460.05 apiece on the National Stock Exchange at a 4.32% premium to their IPO price of Rs 441 apiece.

On the BSE, the shares debuted at Rs 460, a premium of 4.31%.

The IPO was subscribed to 31.65 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors, who subscribed 4.65 times, followed by retail investors at 2.79 times, and institutional investors at 0.22 times, or 22%.

The company raised Rs 103.97 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. It allocated 95.99 lakh equity shares to 15 funds at Rs 108 apiece, according to the BSE circular.