Rishabh Instruments IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Status

Here's everything you need to know about the allotment of the recently concluded Rishabh Instruments Ltd. IPO.

04 Sep 2023, 3:30 PM IST
Rishabh Instruments IPO: Rishabh Instruments' IPO has caught the eye of investors, securing its position as the 11th most subscribed IPO of 2023, following closely behind Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services. The IPO witnessed a surge in interest and was subscribed significantly on its final subscription day.

The subscription period for Rishabh Instruments IPO concluded on September 1, and it is anticipated to make its debut on the stock market on September 11. The IPO generated robust demand from various types of investors.

Rishabh Instruments IPO Allotment Date

The date for the allotment of shares of Rishabh Instruments Ltd. is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, 2023. On this day, investors will know how many shares they have been allocated based on their subscription and category.

Rishabh Instruments IPO Listing Date

Rishabh Instruments IPO is expected to list on the stock exchanges on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Where To Check Rishabh Instruments IPO Allotment Status

Investors who bid for this issue can check the IPO allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx as well as on Kfin Technologies Limited (the official registrar of the IPO) at https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Rishabh Instruments IPO Subscription Status

Subscription Day 3:

  • Overall Subscription: 31.65 times

  • Institutional Investors: 72.54 times

  • Non-Institutional Investors: 31.29 times

  • Retail Investors: 8.44 times

Subscription Day 2:

  • Overall Subscription: 2.46 times

  • Institutional Investors: 22%

  • Non-Institutional Investors: 4.65 times

  • Retail Investors: 2.79 times

Subscription Day 1:

  • Overall Subscription: 0.73 times

  • Institutional Investors: 1%

  • Non-Institutional Investors: 1.24 times

  • Retail Investors: 92%

Watch | BQ Prime in conversation with Rishabh Instruments' CEO and Chairman

Rishabh Instruments IPO Timeline:

  • IPO Open Date: Wednesday, August 30

  • IPO Close Date: Friday, September 1

  • Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, September 6

  • Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, September 7

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, September 8

  • Listing Date: Monday, September 11

