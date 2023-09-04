Rishabh Instruments IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Status
Here's everything you need to know about the allotment of the recently concluded Rishabh Instruments Ltd. IPO.
Rishabh Instruments IPO: Rishabh Instruments' IPO has caught the eye of investors, securing its position as the 11th most subscribed IPO of 2023, following closely behind Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services. The IPO witnessed a surge in interest and was subscribed significantly on its final subscription day.
The subscription period for Rishabh Instruments IPO concluded on September 1, and it is anticipated to make its debut on the stock market on September 11. The IPO generated robust demand from various types of investors.
Rishabh Instruments IPO Allotment Date
The date for the allotment of shares of Rishabh Instruments Ltd. is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, 2023. On this day, investors will know how many shares they have been allocated based on their subscription and category.
Rishabh Instruments IPO Listing Date
Rishabh Instruments IPO is expected to list on the stock exchanges on Monday, September 11, 2023.
Where To Check Rishabh Instruments IPO Allotment Status
Investors who bid for this issue can check the IPO allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx as well as on Kfin Technologies Limited (the official registrar of the IPO) at https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Rishabh Instruments IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Day 3:
Overall Subscription: 31.65 times
Institutional Investors: 72.54 times
Non-Institutional Investors: 31.29 times
Retail Investors: 8.44 times
Subscription Day 2:
Overall Subscription: 2.46 times
Institutional Investors: 22%
Non-Institutional Investors: 4.65 times
Retail Investors: 2.79 times
Subscription Day 1:
Overall Subscription: 0.73 times
Institutional Investors: 1%
Non-Institutional Investors: 1.24 times
Retail Investors: 92%
Rishabh Instruments IPO Timeline:
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, August 30
IPO Close Date: Friday, September 1
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, September 6
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, September 7
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, September 8
Listing Date: Monday, September 11