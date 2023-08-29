Rishabh Instruments IPO: All You Need To Know

Rishabh Instruments Ltd. will launch its initial public offering on Aug. 30.

The energy-efficiency solutions provider plans to raise Rs 490.8 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

The fresh issue will consist of 17 lakh equity shares aggregating Rs 75 crore, and the OFS includes 94,28,178 shares aggregating Rs 415.8 crore. The price band is fixed in the range of Rs 418–441 per share.

Out of the total IPO size, 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35% is to be allotted to retail individual investors. The business has set aside up to 20,000 equity shares under the IPO for subscription by eligible employees.