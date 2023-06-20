Renault Sees EV Unit Profit by 2025 as IPO Plan Continues

Even as Renault gives an upbeat outlook for Ampere, the business faces several challenges as de Meo works to bring it to market. Price cuts in Europe from US rival Tesla Inc. risk denting demand for a new model touted as key for the carmaker’s turnaround, the fully electric Megane E-Tech. To fend off the competition, Renault is reintroducing a lower-priced version featuring a smaller battery.