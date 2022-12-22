Radiant Cash Management Services IPO: All You Need To Know

The company is an integrated cash logistics player with a leading presence in the retail cash management segment.

It provides services across 13,044 pin codes in India, covering all districts except Lakshadweep, with around 55,513 touch points and serving more than 5,388 locations, as on July 31, 2022.

Its marquee clients include some of the largest foreign, private, and public sector banks like Deutsche Bank AG, Standard Chartered Plc., and ICICI Bank Ltd., among others.

The end users of the services include some of the largest e-commerce companies, retail chains, non-banking finance companies, insurance firms, e-commerce logistics players, railways, and retail petroleum distribution outlets.

For the four months ended July 31, its total annual currency movement, or the total value of the currency passing through its retail cash management business, stood at Rs 48,585 crore.

It runs businesses in five different areas: cash pick-up and delivery, network currency management, cash processing, cash vans or cash in transit, and other value-added services. It gets nearly 67% from fixed-point cash pick-up and 24% from network currency management.