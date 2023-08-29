Pyramid Technoplast Shares Open At 12% Premium Over IPO Price On Market Debut

Shares of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd. listed at Rs 187 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 11.44% to its IPO price of Rs 166 apiece. The stock debuted at Rs 185 per share, a 12.65% premium, on BSE Ltd.

The shares were trading at a premium of 5.87% over the IPO price, though it declined 5% from the listing price to trade at Rs 175.75 apiece on BSE, as of 10:32 a.m.

The initial public offer of the packaging company was subscribed 18.29 times subscription on the last day of bidding on Tuesday.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 32.24 times, while the retail individual investors received 14.72 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyers got subscribed 9.94 times.

The company has raised Rs 27.54 crore from four anchor investors at Rs 166 per share, according to a BSE circular.