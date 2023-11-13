Protean eGov Technologies Shares See Flat Listing On Market Debut

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd.'s debuted flat at Rs 792 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The IPO price is Rs 792 apiece.

Shares of Protean eGov have been listed only on BSE, according to the offer's prospectus.

The Rs 490-crore IPO was subscribed to 23.86 times on its final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (46.94 times), non-institutional investors (31.62 times), retail investors (8.93 times), and a portion reserved for employees (1.49 times).