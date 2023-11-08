Protean eGov Technologies IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd.'s initial public offering opened on Nov. 6, and will close on Nov. 8. The IPO was subscribed 1.07 times on day 1 and 3.21 times on day two.

The IT-enabled solutions provider is offering 61.9 lakh shares via an offer for sale only.

The selling shareholders comprise 360 One Special Opportunities Fund, HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG, Union Bank of India, NSE Investments and Unit Trust of India.

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. has raised Rs 143.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering.

The IT-enabled solutions provider allotted 18.12 lakh shares at Rs 792 apiece to 18 anchor investors.

The marquee investors include SBI Life Insurance Co., Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co., Baroda BNP Paribas Fund, Unifi Capital-backed BCAD Fund, and ACM Global Fund, all of which subscribed to 14.43% each, among others.

Two domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of nine schemes, the company said in an exchange filing. They have collectively netted 21.4% of the anchor portion of Rs 30.7 crore.