Protean eGov Technologies IPO: Is It Attractively Valued To Subscribe?

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd.'s initial public offering launched for public subscription on Monday will close on Nov. 8. The IPO issue is priced in the range of 752–792 per share.

The IT-enabled solutions provider is offering 61.9 lakh shares via an offer for sale only, aggregating up to Rs 490 crore. It has raised Rs 143.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.

Protean will not receive any proceeds from the offer, and all the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders in proportion to the offered shares sold by the respective selling shareholders as part of the offer.