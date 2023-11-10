Protean eGov Technologies IPO Allotment Finalised: How To Check Allotment Status Online
Step by step guide to check Protean eGov Technologies IPO allotment status online on the registrar's website and BSE.
Protean eGov Technologies Limited recently had an IPO worth Rs 490.33 crores and involved the sale of 0.62 crore shares. It started on November 6, 2023, and closed on November 8. The IPO's price range is between Rs 752 and Rs 792 per share, with a minimum lot size of 18 shares. Retail investors need a minimum investment of Rs 14,256. The issue also includes a special reservation of 150,000 shares for employees at a discounted price.
On the last day of the Protean eGov Technologies IPO there was tremendous demand from investors. QIBs subscribed 46.94 times, NIIs 31.62 times, and retail investors 8.93 times, indicating strong market interest in the offering.
As per the latest update, the allotment has now been finalised.
How to Ccheck Protean eGov Technologies IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime India Private Ltd.
Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "Protean eGov Technologies Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page.
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Protean eGov Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE Website?
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "Protean eGov Technologies Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Protean eGov Technologies IPO Listing Date
Protean eGov Technologies Limited is set to list on BSE with a tentative listing date scheduled for Friday, November 17
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Protean eGov Technologies IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, November 6
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, November 8
Basis of Allotment: Monday, November 13
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, November 15
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, November 16
Listing Date: Friday, November 17
Protean eGov Technologies IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 6,191,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 490.33 Crores)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Offer for sale size: 6,191,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 490.33 Crores)
Shares for offer for sale: 6,191,000 shares
Price band: Rs 752 to Rs 792 per share
Lot size: 18 shares
About Protean eGov Technologies Limited
Protean eGov Technologies Limited, formerly known as NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited, has been in the business of creating digital solutions for the government for over two decades. They've played a crucial role in building important digital infrastructure in India, like PAN issuance for taxes and the Atal Pension Yojana for social security. They've also improved access to education and funding through platforms like Vidya Lakshmi and Vidyasaarathi. Additionally, they've supported open digital systems like ONDC for various sectors. This company is a key contributor to open-source technology that drives ONDC.