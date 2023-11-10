Protean eGov Technologies IPO Allotment Finalised: How To Check Allotment Status Online

Protean eGov Technologies Limited recently had an IPO worth Rs 490.33 crores and involved the sale of 0.62 crore shares. It started on November 6, 2023, and closed on November 8. The IPO's price range is between Rs 752 and Rs 792 per share, with a minimum lot size of 18 shares. Retail investors need a minimum investment of Rs 14,256. The issue also includes a special reservation of 150,000 shares for employees at a discounted price.

On the last day of the Protean eGov Technologies IPO there was tremendous demand from investors. QIBs subscribed 46.94 times, NIIs 31.62 times, and retail investors 8.93 times, indicating strong market interest in the offering.

As per the latest update, the allotment has now been finalised.