Protean eGov Technologies IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details
Protean eGov Technologies Limited recently had an IPO worth Rs 490.33 crores and involved the sale of 0.62 crore shares. It started on November 6, 2023, and closed on November 8. The IPO's price range is between Rs 752 and Rs 792 per share, with a minimum lot size of 18 shares. Retail investors need a minimum investment of Rs 14,256. The issue also includes a special reservation of 150,000 shares for employees at a discounted price
The final day of the Protean eGov Technologies IPO saw a subscription of 23.86 times. QIBs subscribed 46.94 times, NIIs 31.62 times, and retail investors 8.93 times, indicating strong market interest in the offering.
Protean eGov Technologies IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares of Protean eGov Technologies Limited is expected to be finalized on Monday, November 13.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Protean eGov Technologies IPO Listing Date
Protean eGov Technologies Limited is set to list on BSE with a tentative listing date scheduled for Friday, November 17.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Protean eGov Technologies IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the allotment status of Protean eGov Technologies IPO on the official website of the registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd and on the official website of BSE.
Subscription Status Of Protean eGov Technologies IPO
Subscription Status Day 3:
Total Subscription: 23.86 times
Institutional investors: 46.94 times
Non-institutional investors: 31.62 times
Retail investors: 8.93 times
Employee Reserved: 1.49 times
Subscription Status Day 2:
Total Subscription: 3.21 times
Institutional investors: 0.07 times or 7%
Non-institutional investors: 6.23 times
Retail investors: 3.89 times
Employee Reserved: 0.76 times or 76%
Subscription Status Day 1:
Total Subscription: 1.07 times
Institutional investors: 0.01
Non-institutional investors: 1.65 times
Retail investors: 1.49 times
Employee Reserved: 0.31times or 31%
Protean eGov Technologies IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, November 6
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, November 8
Basis of Allotment: Monday, November 13
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, November 15
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, November 16
Listing Date: Friday, November 17
Protean eGov Technologies IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 6,191,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 490.33 Crores)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Offer for sale size: 6,191,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 490.33 Crores)
Shares for offer for sale: 6,191,000 shares
Price band: Rs 752 to Rs 792 per share
Lot size: 18 shares
About Protean eGov Technologies Limited
Protean eGov Technologies Limited, formerly known as NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited, has been in the business of creating digital solutions for the government for over two decades. They've played a crucial role in building important digital infrastructure in India, like PAN issuance for taxes and the Atal Pension Yojana for social security. They've also improved access to education and funding through platforms like Vidya Lakshmi and Vidyasaarathi. Additionally, they've supported open digital systems like ONDC for various sectors. This company is a key contributor to open-source technology that drives ONDC.