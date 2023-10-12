Plaza Wires Shares Debut At 55.56% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Plaza Wires Ltd. debuted at Rs 84 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a premium of 55.56% over their IPO price of Rs 54 apiece.

On the NSE, the stock debuted at Rs 76 apiece, a 40.74% premium.

The IPO was subscribed to 160.97 times on its final day. Bids were led by non-institutional investors (388.09 times), retail investors (374.81 times), and institutional investors (42.84 times).

Proceeds of the issue will be used for setting up the proposed manufacturing unit, funding the working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. is the lead manager for the public issue, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the NSE and BSE.