Plaza Wires IPO Subscribed 2.69 Times So Far On Day 1

Plaza Wires Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Sept. 29, and the issue will close on Oct. 4.

The FMEG manufacturer's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 13,200,158 shares, amounting to up to Rs 71.28 crore. The company does not have any offer for sale.

The price band for the issue is fixed in the range of Rs 51- 54 per share.

Proceeds of the issue will be used for setting up the proposed manufacturing unit, funding the working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. is the Lead Managers to the public issue and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the NSE and BSE.