Plaza Wires IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details
The Plaza Wires IPO issue saw the highest-ever subscription and was oversubscribed 160.97 times.
Plaza Wires Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Sept. 29, and the issue closed on Oct. 5. On its final day of subscription, Plaza Wires IPO was oversubscribed 160.97 Times. The FMEG manufacturer's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 13,200,158 shares, amounting to up to Rs 71.28 crore. The price band for the issue is fixed in the range of Rs 51–54 per share.
Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. is the Lead Manager to the public issue and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar.
All eyes will now turn to the share allotment process which is expected to get finalised on Monday, October 9.
Plaza Wires Limited IPO Allotment Date
The basis of allotment for the Plaza Wires Limited IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, October 9.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Plaza Wires Limited IPO Listing Date
The shares from the Plaza Wires Limited IPO are expected to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on Friday, October 13.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where To Check Plaza Wires Limited IPO Allotment Status
Investors can check the allotment status of Plaza Wires Limited IPO on the official website of Kfin Technologies Limited, the registrar for the issue and on the official BSE website.
Plaza Wires Limited IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Status Day 4:
Total Subscription: 160.97 times
Institutional investors: 42.84 times
Non-institutional investors: 388.09 times
Retail investors: 374.81 times
Subscription Status Day 3:
Total Subscription: 62.56 times
Institutional investors: 5.79 times
Non-institutional investors: 132.68 times
Retail investors: 223.89 times
Subscription Status Day 2:
Total Subscription: 27.79 times
Institutional investors: 0.42 times
Non-institutional investors: 53.16 times
Retail investors: 118.96 times
Subscription Status Day 1:
Total Subscription: 4.72 times
Institutional investors: Zero
Non-institutional investors: 4.77 times
Retail investors: 26.80 times
Plaza Wires Limited IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: September 29
IPO Close Date: October 5
Basis of Allotment: October 9
Initiation of Refunds: October 11
Credit of Shares to Demat: October 12
Listing Date: October 13
Plaza Wires Limited IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 71.28 crore
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 71.28 crore
Shares for fresh issue: 13,200,158 shares
Price band: Rs 51 to Rs 54 per share
Lot size: 277 Shares
About Plaza Wires Limited
The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling wires, including the sale and marketing of LT aluminium cables and fast-moving electrical goods under the flagship brand “Plaza Cables” and home brands such as “Action Wires” and “PCG”. The company's key products are building wires, also known as house wires, single and multicore round flexible industrial cables, and industrial cables for submersible pumps and motors up to 1.1 kv grade. The company's business model includes:
A dealer and distribution network to sell and promote products, including sales through C&F agents. It selects dealers and distributors based on their sales network, market reputation, and financial strength, including sales.
Securing government tenders for supply to government projects and
Direct sales to infrastructure projects.