Plaza Wires IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details

Plaza Wires Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Sept. 29, and the issue closed on Oct. 5. On its final day of subscription, Plaza Wires IPO was oversubscribed 160.97 Times. The FMEG manufacturer's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 13,200,158 shares, amounting to up to Rs 71.28 crore. The price band for the issue is fixed in the range of Rs 51–54 per share.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. is the Lead Manager to the public issue and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar.

All eyes will now turn to the share allotment process which is expected to get finalised on Monday, October 9.