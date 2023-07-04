PKH Ventures Subscription Status: Day 3 Live Updates

PKH Ventures Ltd. will close its three-day initial public offering on Tuesday, June 4. The issue has seen tepid response from investors, being subscribed 6% on its opening day, and 30% on the second day.

PKH Ventures is looking to raise Rs 379.4 crore through the initial public offering. Of this, Rs 270.2 crore will be raised via a fresh issue, and the rest through an offer for sale.

PKH Ventures is in the business of construction, development, hospitality, and management services. It executes civil construction works for third-party developer projects. The company has been awarded two government projects and three government hotel development projects.