PKH Ventures Subscription Status: Day 3 Live Updates

The IPO has been subscribed 0.31 times, or 31%, as of 10:00 a.m. on July 4.

04 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@etiennegirardet?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Etienne Girardet</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/sgYamIzhAhg?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Etienne Girardet on Unsplash)

PKH Ventures Ltd. will close its three-day initial public offering on Tuesday, June 4. The issue has seen tepid response from investors, being subscribed 6% on its opening day, and 30% on the second day.

PKH Ventures is looking to raise Rs 379.4 crore through the initial public offering. Of this, Rs 270.2 crore will be raised via a fresh issue, and the rest through an offer for sale.

PKH Ventures is in the business of construction, development, hospitality, and management services. It executes civil construction works for third-party developer projects. The company has been awarded two government projects and three government hotel development projects.

Issue Details

  • Issue opens: June 30.

  • Issue closes: July 4.

  • Allotment date: July 7.

  • Total issue size: Rs 379.4 crore.

  • Total shares: 2,56,32,000 shares.

  • Face value: Rs 5 per share.

  • Fresh issue: Rs 270.2 crore.

  • Shares for fresh issue: 1,82,58,400 shares.

  • Offer for sale: Rs 109.1 crore.

  • Shares for offer for sale: 73,73,600 shares.

  • Price band: Rs 140-148 per share.

  • Lot size: 100 shares.

  • Listing: BSE and NSE.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds will be used for the following purposes by the company:

  • Equity investment in the subsidiary, Halaipani Hydro Project Pvt. Ltd., for the development of a hydropower project (Rs 124.1 crore).

  • Equity investment in the subsidiary, Garuda Construction, for funding long-term working capital requirements (Rs 80 crore).

  • Pursuing inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives (Rs 40 crore).

  • To fund expenditures for general corporate purposes.

Subscription Status: Day 3

The IPO has been subscribed 0.31 times, or 31%, as of 10:03 a.m. on July 4.

  • Institutional investors: 0.11 times, or 11%.

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.63 times, or 63%.

  • Retail investors: 0.46 times, or 46%.

All You Need To Know About PKH Ventures' IPO:

