PKH Ventures IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

The IPO had been subscribed 0.01 times, or 1%, as of 10.57 a.m. on June 30.

30 Jun 2023, 11:03 AM IST
(Source: Ben Allan on Unsplash)

PKH Ventures Ltd. launches its initial public offering on June 30. The company is looking to raise a total of Rs 379.4 crore through a mix of fresh issues and offers for sale, of which Rs 270.2 crore will be raised through a fresh issue.

The company is in the business of construction, development, hospitality, and management services. It executes civil construction works for third-party developer projects and has been awarded two government projects and three government hotel development projects.

Issue Details

  • Issue opens: June 30.

  • Issue closes: July 4.

  • Allotment date: July 7.

  • Total issue size: Rs 379.4 crore.

  • Total shares: 2,56,32,000 shares.

  • Face value: Rs 5 per share.

  • Fresh issue: Rs 270.2 crore.

  • Shares for fresh issue: 1,82,58,400 shares.

  • Offer for sale: 109.1 crore.

  • Shares for offer for sale: 73,73,600 shares.

  • Price band: 140-148 per share.

  • Lot size: 100 shares.

  • Listing: BSE and NSE.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds will be used for the following purposes by the company:

  • Equity investment in the subsidiary, Halaipani Hydro Project Private Ltd., for the development of a hydropower project (Rs 124.1 crore).

  • Equity investment in the subsidiary, Garuda Construction, for funding long-term working capital requirements (Rs 80 crore).

  • Pursuing inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives (Rs 40 crore).

  • To fund expenditures for general corporate purposes.

Subscription Status: Day 1

The IPO had been subscribed 0.01 times, or 1%, as of 10.57 a.m. on June 30.

  • Institutional investors: nil

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.01 times, 1%

  • Retail investors: 0.03 times, 3%

  • Employee reserved: nil

All You Need To Know About PKH Ventures' IPO:

