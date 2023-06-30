PKH Ventures IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

PKH Ventures Ltd. launches its initial public offering on June 30. The company is looking to raise a total of Rs 379.4 crore through a mix of fresh issues and offers for sale, of which Rs 270.2 crore will be raised through a fresh issue.

The company is in the business of construction, development, hospitality, and management services. It executes civil construction works for third-party developer projects and has been awarded two government projects and three government hotel development projects.