Upcoming IPOs In March 2023: 6 Companies Seeking To Raise ₹272.73 Crore

ITCONS E-Solutions Limited IPO

The ITCONS E-Solutions Limited IPO is opening for subscription from Tuesday, February 28, 2023, and will remain open till March 2, 2023. The price for the ITCONS E-Solutions IPO has been fixed at ₹51 per share. Incorporated in 2007, ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. is involved in the business of providing human resource services. Some of the services offered by the New Delhi-based company are manpower sourcing, supply, recruitment, and staffing.

ResGen Limited IPO

The IPO of ResGen Ltd. will be open for subscription from Tuesday, February 28, 2023, till Thursday, March 2, 2023. The price band for the ResGen Ltd. IPO has been fixed at ₹45-₹47 per share. ResGen Limited is involved in the process of manufacturing pyrolysis oil from waste plastics. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Mumbai.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO

The Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO will kickstart on March 1, 2023 and will be open for subscription till March 3, 2023. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at ₹560-₹590 per share.

Incorporated in 1964, Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited is mainly an automotive component entity. The company is one of the very few automotive component entities in the country with the capability to develop and provide system-level transfer cases, torque couplers, and dual-clutch automatic transmission solutions.

Systango Technologies Limited IPO

The IPO of software solutions company Systango Technologies Ltd. is set to open on March 2, 2023. The offer will be open for subscription till March 6, 2023. The company has fixed the price band for the 38.68 shares on offer at ₹85-₹90 per share.

Incorporated in 2004, Systango Technologies is a software solutions company that enables its customers to design, implement and manage their own customised digital platforms. These platforms include Web2, Web3, and mobile applications with a strong emphasis on data and analytics.

Vertexplus Technologies Limited IPO

The Vertexplus Technologies Ltd. IPO will open on March 2, 2023, and will be open for subscription till March 6, 2023. The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at ₹91-₹96 per share.

Vertexplus Technologies Limited, which was incorporated in 2010, is an ISO-certified information technology company. The IT company is mainly involved in the business of consulting, outsourcing, infrastructure, and digital solutions and services.

MCON Rasayan India Limited IPO

The MCON Rasayan India IPO will open on March 6, 2023, and remain open for subscription till March 10, 2023. The company has fixed the price for the IPO at ₹40 per share.

Incorporated in 2016, MCON Rasayan India Limited is involved in the manufacturing, marketing, and selling of construction chemicals and modern building materials. The company has over 80 products in its catalogue.

