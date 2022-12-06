Uniparts IPO Allotment Date: How To Check Allotment Status On Link Intime & BSE India Online?

Engineered systems and solutions manufacturer Uniparts India Limited has received a strong response from bidders during its initial public offering (IPO) and is now set to announce the basis of share allotment on December 7, 2022.

The Uniparts India IPO was subscribed 25.32 times on Friday, December 2, 2022, which was the last day of subscription. The IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 14,481,942 equity shares worth up to ₹835.61 Crore.

Uniparts India Limited has been in business since 1994 and is now one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining, and aftermarket sectors. The company has a presence in over 25 countries.

In this article, we will discuss how you can check the allotment status of the Uniparts IPO online. Let’s get started.