Uniparts IPO Allotment Date: How To Check Allotment Status On Link Intime & BSE India Online?
Check the share allotment date for the Uniparts IPO and learn the steps to check the share allotment status.
Engineered systems and solutions manufacturer Uniparts India Limited has received a strong response from bidders during its initial public offering (IPO) and is now set to announce the basis of share allotment on December 7, 2022.
The IPO closed on Friday, December 2, 2022, which was the last day of subscription. The IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 14,481,942 equity shares worth up to ₹835.61 Crore.
Uniparts India Limited has been in business since 1994 and is now one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining, and aftermarket sectors. The company has a presence in over 25 countries.
In this article, we will discuss how you can check the allotment status of the Uniparts IPO online. Let’s get started.
Uniparts India IPO: How To Check Your Allotment Status?
The shares of Uniparts India Limited are expected to list on the stock exchanges on December 12, 2022. Uniparts India is expected to finalise the allotment of shares tomorrow, December 7, 2022. If you receive the allotment of shares in this IPO, you will receive the credit of shares in your demat account on Friday, December 9, 2022.
The registrar for the Uniparts IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd. They are responsible for processing the applications and carrying out the share allotment process for this IPO. To check the allotment status of the Uniparts India IPO, you can visit the BSE website or the official Link Intime India Private Ltd. website.
Steps To Check Uniparts India IPO Allotment Status Via BSE
Visit .
Select the ‘Equity’ option under the ‘Issue type’ section.
Under the ‘Issue name’ section, choose ‘Uniparts India Limited’.
Enter your Uniparts IPO application number or your PAN number.
Select the 'I am not a Robot' button and click on the ‘Search’ button to check your Uniparts India IPO allotment status.
Steps To Check Uniparts India IPO Allotment Status Via The Registrar
Visit .
Choose ‘Uniparts India Limited - IPO' in the drop box.
Enter any one of the following - PAN number, Uniparts IPO application number, or DP client ID.
Now, click on the ‘Search’ button to check your Uniparts India IPO allotment status.
If you do not receive the allotment of shares, Uniparts India Limited will process the refund of your bidding amount by December 8, 2022. Uniparts India Limited's shares are expected to list on the bourses on December 12, 2022.
