Sula Vineyards IPO To Open On December 12, 2022: Check GMP Ahead Of Subscription

Winemaker Sula Vineyards is all set to go public with its three-day initial public offering (IPO). The Sula Vineyards IPO will open for subscription on Monday, December 12, 2022, and will close on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The offer will be open for bidding for anchor investors on Friday, December 9, 2022. The price band for this IPO has been fixed at ₹340-₹357 per share.

Let’s understand more about the Sula Vineyards IPO and its GMP ahead of subscription.