Sudarshan Pharma Industries IPO: Allotment Date, How To Check Allotment Status Online
Sudarshan Pharma Industries Private Limited SME IPO comes with an issue size of 6,862,400 shares of ₹10 worth ₹50.10 Cr.
After the closure of Sudarshan Pharma Industries’ four-day initial public offering (IPO), investors are now looking forward to the Sudarshan Pharma IPO allotment date, which is most likely to be on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Incorporated in 2008, Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited (SPIL) is involved in providing contract manufacturing facilities to source and supply generic formulations, import-export activities, and supply of chemicals, API, and intermediates.
The Sudarshan Pharma Industries IPO was a fresh issue of 6,862,400 equity shares worth ₹50.10 Crore. In this article, we will discuss how you can check the allotment status of the Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. IPO. But first, let’s look at the timeline of the Sudarshan Pharma Industries IPO.
Sudarshan Pharma Industries IPO Timeline
Sudarshan Pharma Industries IPO: Allotment Date
The shares of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. are expected to list on March 22, 2023. The company is expected to finalise the allotment of shares on March 17, 2023. If you receive the allotment of shares in the Sudarshan Pharma Industries IPO, then your shares will be credited to your demat account on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Sudarshan Pharma Industries IPO: How To Check Allotment Status
The registrar for the Sudarshan Pharma Industries IPO is KFin Technologies Limited. You can visit the official KFin Technologies Ltd. website or the BSE website to check the allotment status of the Sudarshan Pharma Industries IPO.
Steps To Check Sudarshan Pharma Industries IPO Allotment Status Via BSE
Visit .
Under the ‘Issue type’ section, select ‘Equity’.
Select ‘Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited’ in the drop box under the ‘Issue name’ section.
Enter your IPO application number or your PAN number.
Now, select the 'I am not a Robot' button and click on the ‘Search’ button to view your Sudarshan Pharma Industries share allotment status.
Steps To Check Sudarshan Pharma Industries IPO Allotment Status Via The Registrar
Visit .
Select ‘Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited' in the drop box.
Enter one of the following details- IPO application number, Demat account number, or PAN number.
Enter the Captcha code.
Click on the ‘Submit’ button to check your Sudarshan Pharma Industries IPO allotment status.
Disclaimer: The above data has been recorded at the time of writing and is liable to change. Investors are advised to invest at their own discretion.