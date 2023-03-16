Sudarshan Pharma Industries IPO: Allotment Date, How To Check Allotment Status Online

After the closure of Sudarshan Pharma Industries’ four-day initial public offering (IPO), investors are now looking forward to the Sudarshan Pharma IPO allotment date, which is most likely to be on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Incorporated in 2008, Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited (SPIL) is involved in providing contract manufacturing facilities to source and supply generic formulations, import-export activities, and supply of chemicals, API, and intermediates.

The Sudarshan Pharma Industries IPO was a fresh issue of 6,862,400 equity shares worth ₹50.10 Crore. In this article, we will discuss how you can check the allotment status of the Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. IPO. But first, let’s look at the timeline of the Sudarshan Pharma Industries IPO.