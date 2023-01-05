Sah Polymers IPO: Allotment Date, GMP, Subscription Status

After the closure of Sah Polymers Ltd.’s four-day initial public offering (IPO), bidders are eagerly looking forward to the Sah Polymers IPO allotment date, which is most likely to be on January 9, 2023.

Incorporated in 1992, Sah Polymers is mainly involved in the manufacturing and selling of Polypropylene (PP)/High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) FIBC bags, woven sacks, HDPE/PP woven fabrics and woven polymers.