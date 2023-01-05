Sah Polymers IPO: Allotment Date, GMP, Subscription Status
Check the subscription status and grey market premium (GMP) of the Sah Polymers IPO and know the share allotment date of the IPO.
After the closure of Sah Polymers Ltd.’s four-day initial public offering (IPO), bidders are eagerly looking forward to the Sah Polymers IPO allotment date, which is most likely to be on January 9, 2023.
Incorporated in 1992, Sah Polymers is mainly involved in the manufacturing and selling of Polypropylene (PP)/High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) FIBC bags, woven sacks, HDPE/PP woven fabrics and woven polymers.
The was a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹66.30 Crore. In this article, we will discuss the subscription status of this IPO, its GMP today, and the allotment date of Sah Polymers shares. But first, let’s take a look at the timeline of the Sah Polymers IPO.
Sah Polymers IPO Timeline
Sah Polymers IPO: Allotment Date
The shares of Sah Polymers Ltd. are expected to list on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) on January 12, 2023. The company is expected to finalise the allotment of shares on January 9, 2023.
Sah Polymers IPO GMP Today
The price band for the Sah Polymers IPO was set at ₹61-₹65 per share. As per market observers, the Sah Polymers Ltd. shares are available at a GMP (grey market premium) of ₹5. This suggests that the grey market is expecting the Sah Polymers shares to list around the levels of ₹70 apiece.
Sah Polymers IPO: Subscription Status
On the final day of bidding, the Sah Polymers IPO was subscribed 17.46 times. The retail investors’ category of the Sah Polymers IPO was subscribed 39.78 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) bid 32.69 times the portion reserved for them in this IPO. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) section was subscribed 2.40 times.
Disclaimer: The above data has been recorded at the time of writing and is liable to change. Investors are advised to invest at their own discretion.