Mankind Pharma IPO: Key Dates, GMP, Price Band, And More

The Mankind Pharma IPO, or initial public offering, is set to open for subscription on April 25, 2023. The IPO will remain open for bidding until Wednesday, April 27, 2023. With this IPO, the pharmaceutical company aims to raise ₹4,326.36 crore.

Let’s understand more about the Mankind Pharma IPO, its latest GMP, the Mankind Pharma IPO schedule, etc.