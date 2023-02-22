Macfos IPO: GMP, Share Allotment Date, Listing Date, Subscription Status
Check the subscription status, grey market premium (GMP), and other details of the Macfos IPO.
After the closure of Macfos Limited's 3-day initial public offering (IPO), bidders are now looking forward to the Macfos IPO allotment date, which is most likely to be on February 24, 2023.
Incorporated in 2017, Macfos Limited is an e-commerce company that is involved in the sale of a broad range of electronic items, including drone parts, robotic parts, e-bike parts, IoT & Wireless items, DIY learning kits, 3D printer & parts, development boards, Raspberry Pi (single board computers and peripherals), etc. The company has an e-commerce website and mobile application called Robu.in.
The was a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 23,28,000 shares worth ₹23.74 Crore. In this article, we will discuss the subscription status of the Macfos IPO, its GMP today, and the allotment date of Macfos shares. But first, let’s take a look at the timeline of the Macfos IPO.
Macfos Limited IPO Timeline
Macfos IPO: Subscription Status
On the final day of bidding, the Macfos IPO was subscribed 193.87 times. The retail investors’ category of the Macfos IPO was subscribed 268.45 times, the QIB portion was subscribed 21.60 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portion of this IPO was subscribed 659.99 times.
Macfos IPO GMP Today
The price band of the Macfos Limited IPO was set at ₹96-₹102 per share. As per market observers, the Macfos Limited shares are available at a GMP (grey market premium) of ₹84.
Macfos IPO: Allotment Date
The shares of Macfos Limited are expected to list on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) on March 1, 2023. The company is expected to finalise the allotment of shares on February 24, 2023.
Disclaimer: The above data has been recorded at the time of writing and is liable to change. Investors are advised to invest at their own discretion.