Macfos IPO: GMP, Share Allotment Date, Listing Date, Subscription Status

After the closure of Macfos Limited's 3-day initial public offering (IPO), bidders are now looking forward to the Macfos IPO allotment date, which is most likely to be on February 24, 2023.

Incorporated in 2017, Macfos Limited is an e-commerce company that is involved in the sale of a broad range of electronic items, including drone parts, robotic parts, e-bike parts, IoT & Wireless items, DIY learning kits, 3D printer & parts, development boards, Raspberry Pi (single board computers and peripherals), etc. The company has an e-commerce website and mobile application called Robu.in.