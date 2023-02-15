Macfos IPO: Date, Price, GMP, Details
The Macfos IPO is set to begin from February 17, 2023, to February 21, 2023. Read on to know more details about the upcoming IPO.
The upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Macfos Ltd. is set to open on February 17, 2023, and will remain open for bidding till Tuesday, February 21, 2023. With this IPO, the e-commerce company Macfos Ltd. is planning to give all the proceeds of the IPO to those shareholders who are planning to sell their shares in this IPO. The price band for the Macfos Ltd. IPO has been fixed at ₹96 to ₹102 per share.
Let’s understand more about the Macfos Ltd IPO and its latest GMP.
Macfos Limited IPO
The Macfos Ltd IPO is an SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) IPO, which consists of 2,328,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 that aggregate up to ₹24 crore. The Macfos Ltd IPO comprises of an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the selling stakeholders. As mentioned above, Macfos has revealed in their documents that the entire proceeds of the IPO would go to the shareholders who have planned to sell their shares in the IPO, and that the company itself would not be receiving any funds from the IPO. The lot size for the Macfos IPO is 1200 and an individual retail investor can only apply to a maximum of 1 lot share, i.e. 1200 shares, or a maximum amount of ₹122,400.
Macfos Limited IPO: Important Dates
The most important dates for the upcoming Macfos Ltd IPO are as follows:
Macfos Ltd IPO Opening Date: February 17, 2023
Macfos Ltd IPO Closing Date: February 21, 2023
Basis of Allotment: February 24, 2023
Initiation of Refunds: February 27, 2023
Crediting of Shares to Demat: February 28, 2023
Macfos Limited IPO GMP
As per market observers, the shares of Macfos Ltd. are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹45. Macfos Technologies is expected to list its shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock exchange (BSE) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
About Macfos Limited
Macfos Limited is a company that was incorporated in 2017 and it primarily offers a range of e-commerce-related services. The company has its own e-commerce website (robu.in) and a mobile application. Macfos Limited sells a wide range of electric products, including robotics equipment, drone parts, EV parts, IoT and wireless gadgets, 3d printers and parts, DIY products, Raspberry Pi, and much more. As per reports, the company has around 140+ overseas as well as domestic vendors for sourcing its products and the company has a fulfilment centre in Pune.