Macfos IPO: Date, Price, GMP, Details

The upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Macfos Ltd. is set to open on February 17, 2023, and will remain open for bidding till Tuesday, February 21, 2023. With this IPO, the e-commerce company Macfos Ltd. is planning to give all the proceeds of the IPO to those shareholders who are planning to sell their shares in this IPO. The price band for the Macfos Ltd. IPO has been fixed at ₹96 to ₹102 per share.

Let’s understand more about the Macfos Ltd IPO and its latest GMP.