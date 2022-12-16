Landmark Cars IPO: Check Share Allotment Date, GMP Today And Subscription Status
Check the final subscription status of the Landmark Cars IPO. Learn about its GMP and share allotment date.
The IPO (initial public offering) of premium automobile retailer Landmark Cars Ltd., which was open for subscription from December 13, 2022, till December 15, 2022, did not receive a great response from bidders on the final day of subscription. However, by the end of the bidding process, the Landmark Cras IPO was fully subscribed.
The Landmark Cars IPO comprised of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹150 Crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹402 Crore. The company intends to raise ₹552 Crore from the IPO.
In this article, we will check the final subscription status of the Landmark Cars IPO, its GMP today, and the share allotment date for Landmark Cars. But first, let us take a look at the timeline of this IPO.
Landmark Cars IPO Timeline
Landmark Cars IPO: Subscription Status
At the end of the bidding process on December 15, 2022, the Landmark Cars IPO received 2,46,45,186 shares against the 80,41,805 shares on offer, which means that the IPO was subscribed 3.06 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category of the Landmark Cars IPO was subscribed 1.32 times and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 8.71 times. However, the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed only by 59%.
Landmark Cars IPO GMP Today
The price band for the Landmark Cars IPO was set at ₹481-₹506 per share. As per market observers, the GMP (grey market premium) of the shares of Landmark Cars today has fallen to -₹10 after receiving a tepid response from bidders. This suggests that the market is expecting the company’s share to list at a discount.
Landmark Cars IPO: Share Allotment Date
The shares of Landmark Cars are most likely to list on the bourses on December 23, 2022, and the company is expected to finalise the allotment of shares on December 20, 2022. Link Intime India Private Ltd. is the registrar for the Landmark Cars IPO.
Disclaimer: The above data has been recorded at the time of writing and is liable to change. Investors are advised to invest at their own discretion.