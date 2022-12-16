Landmark Cars IPO: Check Share Allotment Date, GMP Today And Subscription Status

The IPO (initial public offering) of premium automobile retailer Landmark Cars Ltd., which was open for subscription from December 13, 2022, till December 15, 2022, did not receive a great response from bidders on the final day of subscription. However, by the end of the bidding process, the Landmark Cras IPO was fully subscribed.

The Landmark Cars IPO comprised of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹150 Crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹402 Crore. The company intends to raise ₹552 Crore from the IPO.

In this article, we will check the final subscription status of the Landmark Cars IPO, its GMP today, and the share allotment date for Landmark Cars. But first, let us take a look at the timeline of this IPO.