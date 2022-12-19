KFin Technologies IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, And Other Details

KFin Technologies Ltd. is a leading technology-driven provider of financial services. Incorporated in 2017, KFin Technologies provides solutions and services to asset managers and corporate issuers across various asset classes in India.

The company also provides many investor solution services like transaction origination and processing for mutual funds, and private retirement schemes in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

As on September 30, 2022, KFin Technologies Ltd. is India's largest investor solutions provider to mutual funds in the country, based on several AMC clients serviced. The company is also the only investor and issuer solutions provider in the country to offer services to asset managers such as mutual funds, alternative investment funds, wealth managers and pension as well as corporate issuers in India.