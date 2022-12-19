KFin Technologies IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, And Other Details
The KFin Technologies IPO will open for subscription from Monday, December 19, 2022, till Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of KFin Technologies Ltd. has opened for subscription today, December 19, 2022, and will remain open for bidding till Wednesday, December 21, 2022. With this IPO, the technology-driven financial service provider aims to raise ₹1,500 Crore. The price band for the KFin Technologies IPO has been fixed at ₹347-₹366 per share.
Let’s understand more about the KFin Technologies IPO and its latest GMP.
KFin Technologies IPO
The KFin Technologies IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS). Promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd. will be liquidating shares worth ₹1,500 Crore in this OFS. To apply for the KFin Technologies IPO, bidders will have to apply for a minimum of 40 shares and in multiples thereof. The company is expected to finalise the share allotment of the KFin Technologies IPO on December 26, 2022. KFin Technologies Ltd. has appointed Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. as the official registrar of its IPO.
KFin Technologies IPO GMP
As per market observers, the shares of KFin Technologies Ltd. shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5 today. KFin Technologies is expected to list its shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock exchange (BSE) on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
About KFin Technologies Ltd.
KFin Technologies Ltd. is a leading technology-driven provider of financial services. Incorporated in 2017, KFin Technologies provides solutions and services to asset managers and corporate issuers across various asset classes in India.
The company also provides many investor solution services like transaction origination and processing for mutual funds, and private retirement schemes in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.
As on September 30, 2022, KFin Technologies Ltd. is India's largest investor solutions provider to mutual funds in the country, based on several AMC clients serviced. The company is also the only investor and issuer solutions provider in the country to offer services to asset managers such as mutual funds, alternative investment funds, wealth managers and pension as well as corporate issuers in India.