KFin Technologies IPO: Check Allotment Date, GM, Final Subscription Status
Check the subscription status and grey market premium (GMP) of KFin Technologies IPO and know the share allotment date of the IPO.
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of KFin Technologies, which was open for subscription from December 19, 2022, to December 21, 2022, received an impressive demand from bidders during the time the IPO was open. There were 6,14,67,520 shares that were bid for in the issue, while 2,37,75,215 shares were offered. The price range for the three-day initial public offering was set at ₹347-₹366 per share.
The ) was an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to ₹1,500 crore by General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd., the company's current promoter. No proceeds from the offer will be received by the company, as all of the funds will go to the promoter. Currently, the promoter and promoter group hold a 74.37% stake in the company.
Before we check the subscription status of the Kfin Technologies IPO, its GMP today, and the share allotment date for KFin Technologies, let’s take a look at the timeline of this IPO:
KFin Technologies IPO Timeline
KFin Technologies IPO: Subscription Status
At the end of the bidding process, the KFin Technologies IPO received bids for 6,14,67,520 shares against 2,37,75,215 shares on offer. As of December 21, the KFin Technologies IPO was subscribed 2.59 times. The public issue was subscribed 1.36 times under the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category whereas it was subscribed 4.17 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 0.23 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.
KFin Technologies IPO GMP Today
The price band for the KFin Technologies IPO was set at ₹347-₹366 per share. As per market observers, the GMP (grey market premium) of the shares of KFin Technologies today has gone up by ₹2 after receiving an intensive response from bidders.
KFin Technologies IPO: Allotment Date
The shares of KFin Technologies are most likely to list on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) on December 29, 2022, and KFin Technologies is expected to finalise the allotment of shares on December 26, 2022. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the KFin Technologies IPO.
Disclaimer: The above data has been recorded at the time of writing and is liable to change. Investors are advised to invest at their own discretion.