KFin Technologies IPO: Check Allotment Date, GM, Final Subscription Status

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of KFin Technologies, which was open for subscription from December 19, 2022, to December 21, 2022, received an impressive demand from bidders during the time the IPO was open. There were 6,14,67,520 shares that were bid for in the issue, while 2,37,75,215 shares were offered. The price range for the three-day initial public offering was set at ₹347-₹366 per share.

The KFin Technologies initial public offering (IPO ) was an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to ₹1,500 crore by General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd., the company's current promoter. No proceeds from the offer will be received by the company, as all of the funds will go to the promoter. Currently, the promoter and promoter group hold a 74.37% stake in the company.

Before we check the subscription status of the Kfin Technologies IPO, its GMP today, and the share allotment date for KFin Technologies, let’s take a look at the timeline of this IPO: