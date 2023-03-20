Global Surfaces Limited IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online
Global Surfaces Ltd's Initial Public Offering (IPO) was subscribed 12.21 times on the final day of the offer on Wednesday.
After the Global Surfaces Limited initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 12.21 times, investors are now eagerly waiting for the Global Surfaces IPO allotment date, which is most likely to be on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Incorporated in 1991, Global Surfaces Limited is involved in manufacturing engineered quartz and processing natural stones.
The Global Surfaces Limited IPO was a fresh issue of 85,20,000 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 25,50,000 shares. In this article, we will discuss how you can check the allotment status of the Global Surfaces Ltd. IPO. First, let’s look at the timeline of the Global Surfaces Limited IPO.
Global Surfaces Limited IPO Timeline
Global Surfaces Limited IPO: Allotment Date
The Global Surfaces Ltd. shares are expected to list on the bourses on March 23, 2023. The company is expected to finalise the allotment of its shares on March 20, 2023. If you receive the allotment of shares in the Global Surfaces IPO, you will receive the credit of your shares in your demat account on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Global Surfaces Limited IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online
The registrar for the Global Surfaces Limited IPO is Bigshare Services Private Ltd. You can visit the official Bigshare Services Private Ltd. website or the BSE website to check the allotment status of the Global Surfaces Limited IPO.
Steps To Check Global Surfaces Limited IPO Allotment Status Via BSE
Visit .
Select ‘Equity’ under the ‘Issue type’ section.
Choose ‘Global Surfaces Limited’ in the drop box under the ‘Issue name’ section.
Enter your IPO application number or your PAN number.
Now, select the 'I am not a Robot' button and click on the ‘Search’ button to view your Global Surfaces Limited share allotment status.
Steps To Check Global Surfaces Limited IPO Allotment Status Via The Registrar
Visit and select a server.
From the dropdown menu, select ‘Global Surfaces Limited IPO’.
Enter either your PAN Number, IPO application number, or DP Client ID and click ‘Search’ to view your Global Surfaces IPO allotment status.
Disclaimer: The above data has been recorded at the time of writing and is liable to change. Investors are advised to invest at their own discretion.