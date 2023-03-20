Global Surfaces Limited IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online

After the Global Surfaces Limited initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 12.21 times, investors are now eagerly waiting for the Global Surfaces IPO allotment date, which is most likely to be on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Incorporated in 1991, Global Surfaces Limited is involved in manufacturing engineered quartz and processing natural stones.

The Global Surfaces Limited IPO was a fresh issue of 85,20,000 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 25,50,000 shares. In this article, we will discuss how you can check the allotment status of the Global Surfaces Ltd. IPO. First, let’s look at the timeline of the Global Surfaces Limited IPO.