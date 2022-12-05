Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Share Allotment Date Today: How To Check Status Online?

After receiving a positive response for its initial public offering (IPO), agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited is set to announce the basis of share allotment today i.e., December 5, 2022.

As of the last day of subscription (November 30, 2022), the Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO was subscribed 35.49 times. The IPO included a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹216 Crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 14,83,000 equity shares.

Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is mainly involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of a wide range of agrochemical formulations.

In this article, we will discuss how you can check the allotment status of the Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO. Let’s get started.