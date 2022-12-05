Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Share Allotment Date Today: How To Check Status Online?
The share allotment date for the Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited IPO is likely today, learn the steps to check the allotment status.
After receiving a positive response for its initial public offering (IPO), agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited is set to announce the basis of share allotment today i.e., December 5, 2022.
As of the last day of subscription (November 30, 2022), the Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO was subscribed 35.49 times. The IPO included a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹216 Crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 14,83,000 equity shares.
Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is mainly involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of a wide range of agrochemical formulations.
In this article, we will discuss how you can check the allotment status of the Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO. Let’s get started.
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: How To Check Your Allotment Status?
The shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited will debut on the stock exchanges on December 8, 2022. The company is expected to finalise the basis of share allotment today, December 5, 2022. If you receive the allotment of shares in the Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO, then your shares will be credited to your demat account on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
The registrar for the Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd. A registrar is a SEBI-registered entity that is responsible for processing the IPO applications and share allotment process. To check the allotment status of the Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO, you can visit the BSE website or the official Link Intime India Private Ltd. website.
Steps To Check Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Allotment Status Via BSE
Visit .
Under the ‘Issue type’ section, select ‘Equity’.
Select ‘Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited’ in the drop box under the ‘Issue name’ section.
Enter your IPO application number or your PAN number.
Now, select the 'I am not a Robot' button and click on the ‘Search’ button to view your Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited allotment status.
Steps To Check Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Allotment Status Via The Registrar
Visit .
Select ‘Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited - IPO' in the drop box.
Enter any one of the following details- PAN number, IPO application number, or DP client ID.
Click on the ‘Search’ button to check your Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited IPO allotment status.
If you do not receive the allotment of shares, Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited will process the refund of your bidding amount by December 6, 2022. The shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited are expected to list on the bourses on December 8, 2022.
