Avalon Technologies IPO To Open On April 3, 2023: Key Dates, GMP, Price Band, And More

The Avalon Technologies IPO, or initial public offering, is set to open for subscription on April 3, 2023. The IPO will remain open for bidding till Thursday, April 6, 2023. With this IPO, the electronic manufacturing service solutions provider aims to raise ₹865 crore.

Let’s understand more about the Avalon Technologies IPO, its latest GMP, the Avalon Technologies IPO schedule, etc.