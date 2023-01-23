Aristo Bio-Tech IPO Allotment: Date And How To Check Allotment Status Online

After the closure of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Ltd.’s four-day initial public offering (IPO), investors are now looking forward to the Aristo Bio-Tech IPO allotment date, which is most likely to be on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Incorporated in 2005, Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Ltd. is an agrochemical company which is involved in the production of a variety of pesticides for both domestic use and export. Their products include insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators, and other agrochemicals.

The Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience IPO was a fresh issue of 1,812,800 equity shares worth ₹13.05 Crore. In this article, we will discuss how you can check the allotment status of the Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience IPO. But first, let’s take a look at the timeline of the Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience IPO.