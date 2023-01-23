Aristo Bio-Tech IPO Allotment: Date And How To Check Allotment Status Online
Check the share allotment date for the Aristo Bio-Tech IPO and learn the steps to check the share allotment status online.
After the closure of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Ltd.’s four-day initial public offering (IPO), investors are now looking forward to the Aristo Bio-Tech IPO allotment date, which is most likely to be on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
Incorporated in 2005, Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Ltd. is an agrochemical company which is involved in the production of a variety of pesticides for both domestic use and export. Their products include insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators, and other agrochemicals.
The Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience IPO was a fresh issue of 1,812,800 equity shares worth ₹13.05 Crore. In this article, we will discuss how you can check the allotment status of the Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience IPO. But first, let’s take a look at the timeline of the Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience IPO.
Aristo Bio-Tech IPO Timeline
The price of the Aristo Bio-Tech IPO was set at ₹72 per share. As per market observers, the Aristo Bio-Tech Ltd. shares are available at a GMP (grey market premium) of ₹48. This suggests that the grey market is expecting the Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience shares to list at a premium price.
Aristo Bio-Tech IPO: Allotment Date
The shares of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Ltd. are expected to list on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) on January 30, 2023. The company is expected to finalise the allotment of shares on January 24, 2023. If you receive the allotment of shares in the Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience IPO, then your shares will be credited to your demat account on Friday, January 27, 2023.
The registrar for the Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Ltd. IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can visit the official Link Intime India Private Ltd. website or the BSE website to check the allotment status of the Aristo Bio-Tech IPO.
Steps To Check Aristo Bio-Tech And Lifescience IPO Allotment Status Via BSE
Visit .
Under the ‘Issue type’ section, select ‘Equity’.
Select ‘Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Limited’ in the drop box under the ‘Issue name’ section.
Enter your IPO application number or your PAN number.
Now, select the 'I am not a Robot' button and click on the ‘Search’ button to view your Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience share allotment status.
Steps To Check Aristo Bio-Tech And Lifescience IPO Allotment Status Via The Registrar
Visit .
Select ‘Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Limited - IPO' in the drop box.
Enter any one of the following details- PAN number, IPO application number, or DP client ID.
Click on the ‘Search’ button to check your Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Limited IPO allotment status.
If you do not receive the allotment of shares, Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Ltd. will process the refund of your bidding amount by January 25, 2023.
Disclaimer: The above data has been recorded at the time of writing and is liable to change. Investors are advised to invest at their own discretion.