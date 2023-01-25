Adani Enterprises FPO: Date, Price, Size, GMP, Allotment and Listing Dates

With the Adani Enterprises FPO , the company aims to raise ₹20,000 Crore. The net proceeds from this FPO will be used for the capital expenditure requirements of the company’s subsidiaries and for the repayment of debts.

The Adani Enterprises’ share price today is around ₹3,440 apiece on NSE, while the Adani Enterprises FPO price band has been fixed at ₹3,112- ₹3,276 per share. This means that the Adani Enterprises FPO is offered at a discount of nearly 5% to the subscribers. So, investors who already have this Adani Group stock in their portfolio now have the opportunity to add more shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. in their portfolio at discounted prices, while those who do not have this stock can now add it to their portfolio with this follow-on offer at lower rates.

Let’s take a look at some of the important Adani Enterprises FPO details: