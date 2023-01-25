Adani Enterprises FPO: Date, Price, Size, GMP, Allotment and Listing Dates
Check the date, price, size, GMP, and all other details of the Adani Enterprises Ltd. FPO.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. is opening its follow-on public offer (FPO) on January 27, 2023. The company will keep the Adani Enterprises FPO open for subscription till January 31, 2023.
In an initial public offering (IPO), a new company raises capital from investors in the open market. However, in an FPO, a company which is already listed raises capital from investors by diluting its stake to public shareholders.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. FPO- Important Details
With the , the company aims to raise ₹20,000 Crore. The net proceeds from this FPO will be used for the capital expenditure requirements of the company’s subsidiaries and for the repayment of debts.
The is around ₹3,440 apiece on NSE, while the Adani Enterprises FPO price band has been fixed at ₹3,112- ₹3,276 per share. This means that the Adani Enterprises FPO is offered at a discount of nearly 5% to the subscribers. So, investors who already have this Adani Group stock in their portfolio now have the opportunity to add more shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. in their portfolio at discounted prices, while those who do not have this stock can now add it to their portfolio with this follow-on offer at lower rates.
Let’s take a look at some of the important Adani Enterprises FPO details:
Adani Enterprises FPO Price Band: Adani Enterprises Ltd. has set a price band of ₹3,112- ₹3,276 per share for this follow-on offer.
Adani Enterprises FPO Date: The Adani Enterprises FPO will open for subscription on January 27, 2023, and will remain open till January 31, 2023.
Adani Enterprises FPO GMP: The grey market seems to be highly bullish on the Adani Enterprises FPO. As per market observers, the Adani Enterprises FPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹74.
Adani Enterprises FPO Size: The Adani Group company aims to raise ₹20,000 Crore from its FPO.
Adani Enterprises FPO Lot Size: The lot size for the Adani Enterprises FPO is 4 shares. This means that a bidder can apply for a minimum of 4 Adani Enterprises shares and in multiples of 4 thereafter.
Adani Enterprises FPO Allotment Date: The Adani Enterprises FPO share allotment date is expected to be February 3, 2023.
Adani Enterprises FPO Listing Date: The fresh shares of the Adani Enterprises FPO are likely to list on BSE and NSE on February 8, 2023.
Adani Enterprises FPO Registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd is the official registrar of Adani Enterprises FPO.
