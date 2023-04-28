Pencil Maker Doms Eyes $300 Million IPO Filing In June, Sources Say

Doms traces its roots to 1975 with the founding of pencil manufacturer R.R. Industries, the flagship firm of RR Group, according to its website. RR Group launched the stationary brand Doms in 2006 and later consolidated its operations based in Umbergaon and renamed as Doms. The company runs more than 15 production facilities in India and its products, including pencils, erasers and rulers, are available in over 50 countries.