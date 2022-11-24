Paytm’s 75% Slump Is World’s Worst for Large IPOs in a Decade

The company, whose founder compared its challenges to those faced by Tesla Inc. shortly after the listing, has seen its stock erase 75% of its market value one year after its $2.4 billion offering, the largest on record at the time in India. The dive is the steepest first-year slide globally among IPOs that raised at least the same amount since Spain’s Bankia SA’s 82% drop in 2012, data compiled by Bloomberg show.