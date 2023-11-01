Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO Allotment Finalised: How To Check IPO Allotment Status?
Know all the details regarding the allotment details of Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO.
The Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO, which is worth Rs 51.66 crores, recently finished its subscription period on October 30. This IPO is for 51.66 lakh new shares. The price for each share falls in the range of Rs 95 to Rs 100. Retail investors need a minimum of Rs 120,000 to apply, while HNI investors must invest at least Rs 240,000.
The IPO was subscribed 205.74 times on its final day of subscription. The public issue was subscribed 185.28 times in the retail category, 81.38 times in QIB, and 419.46 times in the NII category by October 30, 2023.
Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, November 2. As per the latest update, the allotment of the shares have now been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO Listing Date
The listing date for Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO is scheduled for Tuesday, November 7.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO allotment status
To check the allotment status of the Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO, you can visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
How to check Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: October 26
IPO Close Date: October 30
Basis of Allotment: November 2
Initiation of Refunds: November 3
Credit of Shares to Demat: November 6
Listing Date: November 7
Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 51.66 crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 51.66 lakh shares
Shares for fresh issue: 51.66 lakh
Price band: Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share
Lot size: 1200 shares
About Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals Limited
Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemicals Ltd. started in 2004. They make special chemicals for different uses, like medicine, farming, cosmetics, paint, and dyes. They have a big factory in Gujarat with modern equipment for making new products.
They have 14 experts working on research. Their strong points are making unique items, researching tough chemistry, good customer relationships, and having their own high-tech factory. The company is led by experienced people who know a lot about the business.