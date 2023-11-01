Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO Allotment Finalised: How To Check IPO Allotment Status?

The Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO, which is worth Rs 51.66 crores, recently finished its subscription period on October 30. This IPO is for 51.66 lakh new shares. The price for each share falls in the range of Rs 95 to Rs 100. Retail investors need a minimum of Rs 120,000 to apply, while HNI investors must invest at least Rs 240,000.

The IPO was subscribed 205.74 times on its final day of subscription. The public issue was subscribed 185.28 times in the retail category, 81.38 times in QIB, and 419.46 times in the NII category by October 30, 2023.