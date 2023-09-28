Organic Recycling Systems IPO Allotment Out, Check Allotment Status Now On Maashitla
Have you invested in the Organic Recycling Systems Limited IPO? Check out the allotment status on Maashitla now!
Organic Recycling Systems Limited is an engineering company that offers sustainable waste management solutions. The company recently offered shares to the public in an IPO, which ended on September 26, with shares priced at Rs 200 each. The allotment of shares has now been finalised and investors can check their allotment status.
Organic Recycling Systems Limited IPO Allotment Date
The allotment date for the Organic Recycling Systems Limited IPO was Friday, September 29 but as per the latest update the allotment of shares has now been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Organic Recycling Systems Limited IPO Listing Date
Organic Recycling Systems Limited is set to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Thursday, October 5th.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where To Check Organic Recycling Systems Limited IPO Allotment Status
To check the allotment status of the Organic Recycling Systems Limited IPO, you can visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website or the BSE website.
How To Check Organic Recycling Systems Limited IPO Allotment Status On Maashitla Securities Private Limited Website
Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues
Select "Organic Recycling Systems Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page.
Select and Enter your PAN number or Demat Account Number.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Organic Recycling Systems Limited IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Organic Recycling Systems Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
About Organic Recycling Systems Limited
Organic Recycling Systems Limited (ORS), established in 2008, is a pioneering engineering company specializing in sustainable waste management solutions. With a diverse range of business verticals, including the Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) model, Engineering Procurement and Commissioning (EPC) model, and Supply of Key Equipment, ORS offers comprehensive services such as EPC, commissioning, consulting, project planning, and laboratory services in the waste management sector.
Notably, ORS has set up a groundbreaking MSW processing and disposal plant in Solapur, Maharashtra, utilizing its patented DRY ANAEROBIC DIGESTION (DRYAD) technology to convert Municipal Solid Waste into electricity and compost. The company's competitive strengths lie in its proven technology, wide market penetration, alignment with UN Sustainability Development Goals, and the experience of its dedicated promoters and management personnel.