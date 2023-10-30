On Door Concepts IPO Allotment: Steps To Check IPO Allotment Status?

On Door Concepts Limited is an e-commerce company, that recently had its initial public offering (IPO), which was open for subscription from October 23 to October 27. This IPO raised Rs 31.18 crores through the issuance of 14.99 lakh fresh shares at a price of Rs 208 per share. To invest in this IPO, retail investors needed a minimum of Rs 124,800, while High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) had to invest at least Rs 249,600 for 2 lots (1,200 shares).

On Door Concepts IPO was subscribed 5.59 times on its final day of subscription.