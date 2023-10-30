On Door Concepts IPO Allotment: Steps To Check IPO Allotment Status?
You can check your On Door Concepts IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd's website.
On Door Concepts Limited is an e-commerce company, that recently had its initial public offering (IPO), which was open for subscription from October 23 to October 27. This IPO raised Rs 31.18 crores through the issuance of 14.99 lakh fresh shares at a price of Rs 208 per share. To invest in this IPO, retail investors needed a minimum of Rs 124,800, while High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) had to invest at least Rs 249,600 for 2 lots (1,200 shares).
On Door Concepts IPO was subscribed 5.59 times on its final day of subscription.
On Door Concepts IPO Allotment Date
The allotment date for On Door Concepts Limited is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, November 1.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
On Door Concepts IPO Listing Date
The shares of On Door Concepts Limited will be listed on the stock exchanges on Monday, November 6
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where To Check On Door Concepts IPO Allotment Status
Investors can check their On Door Concepts IPO allotment status on the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
How To Check On Door Concepts IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html.
Select one of the available servers to check your IPO Allotment Status.
From the list of companies, choose "On Door Concepts Limited."
In the Selection Type dropdown, select either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
On Door Concepts IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: October 23
IPO Close Date: October 27
Basis of Allotment: November 1
Initiation of Refunds: November 2
Credit of Shares to Demat: November 3
Listing Date: November 6
On Door Concepts IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 31.18 crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 1,498,800 shares
Shares for fresh issue: 1,498,800 shares
Price band: Rs 208 per share
Lot size: 600 Shares
About On Door Concepts Limited
On Door Concepts Limited, incorporated in December 2014, is an e-commerce website catering to the needs of grocery and home essentials. As of March 31, 2023, the company has established 55 stores across various cities in Madhya Pradesh, with 17 stores owned and operated by the company and 38 stores operated through the franchisee model. The company deals in food products, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods), and general merchandise.
The competitive strengths of the company include its e-tailing business through Android and iOS applications, web portal, and telephonic orders, backed by efficient logistics for doorstep deliveries. On Door Concepts follows the "Everyday Low Price" policy to offer reasonable pricing across all product categories to provide a convenient shopping experience.