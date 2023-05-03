Nexus Select Trust To Launch India's First Retail REIT IPO On May 9

Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust REIT Ltd's initial public offer will open for subscription on Tuesday, May 9, and close on Thursday, May 11

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 95–100 per unit. The bidding for anchor investors will open on May 8, 2023.

The public issue comprises fresh issuance of units aggregating up to Rs 1,400 crore and an offer for sale of units by the selling unitholders aggregating up to Rs 1,800 crore. The company had earlier planned to raise around Rs 4,000 crore through the initial share sale.