Netweb Technologies IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

Netweb Technologies India Ltd. launched its initial public offering on July 17. The supercomputer systems manufacturer plans to raise Rs 631 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The IPO became fully subscribed on day and it was subscribed 2.33 times.

The fresh issue will consist of equity shares aggregating Rs 206 crore, and the OFS includes 85,00,000 shares. The price band is fixed in the range of Rs 475–500 per share.

The New Delhi-headquartered company has already undertaken a pre-IPO placement of 10,20,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 500 per equity share, aggregating Rs 51 crore.

The company raised Rs 189.015 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. It allocated 37.8 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 500 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.