Netweb Technologies IPO: All You Need To Know

Netweb Technologies India Ltd. will launch its initial public offering on July 17. The supercomputer systems manufacturer plans to raise Rs 631 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

The fresh issue will consist of equity shares aggregating Rs 206 crore, and the OFS includes 85,00,000 shares. The price band is fixed in the range of Rs 475–500 per share.

The New Delhi-headquartered company has already undertaken a pre-IPO placement of 10,20,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 500 per equity share, aggregating Rs 51 crore.

Out of the total IPO size, 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35% is to be allotted to retail individual investors. The business has set aside up to 20,000 equity shares under the IPO for subscription by eligible employees.