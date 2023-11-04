Mish Designs Limited Allotment Finalised: Where And How To Check Allotment Status?

Mish Designs, a company offering its shares to the public for the first time through an Initial Public Offering (IPO), recently completed its IPO subscription process. The IPO involved selling 8 lakh new shares at a fixed price of Rs 122 per share, raising a total of Rs 9.76 crores. The IPO was open for subscription from October 31, to November 2.

Investors had to buy a minimum of 1,000 shares, which means they needed to invest at least Rs 122,000. High-net-worth individuals (HNI) had to invest in 2 lots of 2,000 shares, totaling Rs 244,000.

The IPO was quite popular, with investors subscribing for a total of 135.43 times the number of shares available. Retail investors, those investing smaller amounts, were particularly enthusiastic, with their subscription reaching 166.74 times the available shares.

As per the latest update, the allotment of shares has now been finalised.