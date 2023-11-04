Mish Designs Limited Allotment Finalised: Where And How To Check Allotment Status?
As per the latest update, the allotment of shares has now been finalised.
Mish Designs, a company offering its shares to the public for the first time through an Initial Public Offering (IPO), recently completed its IPO subscription process. The IPO involved selling 8 lakh new shares at a fixed price of Rs 122 per share, raising a total of Rs 9.76 crores. The IPO was open for subscription from October 31, to November 2.
Investors had to buy a minimum of 1,000 shares, which means they needed to invest at least Rs 122,000. High-net-worth individuals (HNI) had to invest in 2 lots of 2,000 shares, totaling Rs 244,000.
The IPO was quite popular, with investors subscribing for a total of 135.43 times the number of shares available. Retail investors, those investing smaller amounts, were particularly enthusiastic, with their subscription reaching 166.74 times the available shares.
Where To Check Mish Designs IPO Allotment Status?
Investors can check the allotment status of Mish Designs IPO on the official website of the registrar, Kfin Technologies Limited and on the BSE website.
How To Check Mish Designs IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technology Website?
Visit the KFINTECH website https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Mish Designs Limited" from the drop-down list.
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Mish Designs IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website here : bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Mish Designs Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Mish Designs IPO Listing Date
Mish Designs Limited is set to be listed on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed for Friday, November 10.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Mish Designs IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: October 31
IPO Close Date: November 2
Basis of Allotment: November 4 (finalised)
Initiation of Refunds: November 8
Credit of Shares to Demat: November 9
Listing Date: November 10
Mish Designs IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 9.76 crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 8,00,000 shares
Shares for fresh issue: 8,00,000 shares
Price per share: Rs 122
Lot size: 1,000 shares
About Mish Designs IPO Limited
Mish Designs Limited, incorporated in November 2017, is a company engaged in processing fabrics into garments under the brand name "MISH" and "CURVES BY MISH" in India. The company also exports its products to the United Arab Emirates under the brand name "ZOEY." Mish Designs offers a wide collection of over 1000 trendy designs in the category of women's wear, including dresses, tops, co-ords, t-shirts, trousers, and palazzos. The company's competitive strengths include an online presence through various platforms, cost-effective production, timely order fulfillment, and an experienced management team and promoters.